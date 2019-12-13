US Congressman expresses concern over IOK situation

Washington, December 13 (KMS): A US Congressman, Steve Watkins, has expressed concern over the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 by Indian government on August 5.

The development comes days after Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal introduced a resolution on Kashmir in the US House of Representatives.

“Madam Speaker, today I rise in support of democracy and freedom for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the importance of protecting religious minorities in the region,” Congressman Steve Watkins said in his remarks on the floor of the House of Representatives.

The Republican lawmaker from Kansas who last week joined Jayapal in introducing a resolution (HR 745) condemning India’s decision on Kashmir said that in August the Indian government rescinded Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, repealing special status of Kashmir. “Since then, it has been cut off through widespread communications blackouts. There have been curfews, and some 4,000 people have been detained, which includes children as young as 9 years old,” Watkins said. There have been reported human rights abuses and deaths resulting from inaccessibility to healthcare, he added.

“Madam Speaker, this situation cannot stand, and I ask my colleagues to join me in supporting H Res. 745, which urges the Indian Government to uphold the democratic values upon which it was founded,” Watkins said.

The resolution urged India to end as swiftly as possible restrictions on communications and mass detentions in occupied Kashmir. It asked India to lift the remaining restrictions on communication and to restore internet access across the occupied territory as swiftly as possible.

The resolution called upon New Delhi to refrain from the use of threats and excessive force against detained people and peaceful protesters. It also asked the Indian government to “swiftly release arbitrarily detained people” and “refrain from conditioning” the release of detained people on their willingness to sign bonds prohibiting any political activities and speeches.

