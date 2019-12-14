DAK demands restoration of internet to hospitals, doctors

Srinagar, December 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) has demanded restoration of the internet service to hospitals on urgent basis in order to deliver optimum medical services across health institutions.

The DAK President, Dr Suhail Naik, in a statement in Srinagar, said that the continuous internet blockade after August 05 had made the work of doctors difficult to deliver the optimal health services in the hospitals.

He said, “Delivery of best medical services largely depends on continuous learning process through internet as medical knowledge keeps on rapidly evolving with new emerging diagnostic practices and delivery of patient care.” He stated that delivery of these services had been hampered badly due to suspension of internet.

General Secretary DAK, Dr Owais H Dar, said the ‘Save Heart Kashmir’ initiative, a WhatsApp network which was run by eminent cardiologists and physicians in occupied Kashmir, is dysfunctional. “There are nearly one thousand doctors associated with the initiative but due to suspension of initiative, they are unable to run it with the result doctors are unable to get immediate advice from specialists in case of cardiac emergencies in hospitals,” he said.

Similarly, Dar said the ‘Save Brain’ initiate is also not functioning for the past four months for want of internet. “Another WhatsApp group launched by Health and Medical Education is also not functioning,” he said.

Dr Arshid Trag, Joint secretary DAK said the doctors association is receiving hundreds of phone calls from the medicos across occupied Kashmir for restoration of internet to hospitals.

It said that due to the lack of internet the research works in the medical colleges across Jammu and Kashmir had been hit which worried the research scholars.

