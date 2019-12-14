Farooq Rehmani pays tribute to Abdul Khaliq Ganai

Islamabad, December 14 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League (JKPFL), Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has paid glowing tributes to martyred liberation leader, Abdul Khaliq Ganai alias Jamal Afghani on the eve of his 26th martyrdom anniversary.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Abdul Khaliq Ganai devoted his student age to the freedom struggle during 1980s and continued to remain part of the freedom movement till 15th December 1993 when he was brutally killed by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

He said that the ongoing struggle was in continuation of sacrifices of 1990s and 2000 decades and the people of Kashmir again vowed not to rest till the goal was achieved. He stated that India through its brutal campaign martyred thousands of people during the last several decades and recently bifurcated occupied Kashmir in violation of international laws and regional and bilateral agreements.

He urged the United Nations Security Council to convene its session to declare India’s act of 5th August and 31st October 2019 null and void and restore its geographical unity and indivisibility as existed till 1947.

The JKPFL Chairman deplored that the territory currently had been converted into a military garrison ruled by over 8 lakh Indian troops where the inhabitants were being forced to live as slaves in lockdown with over 20,000 people and their leaders and families in Indian prisons.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani urged the UN to intervene and restore all rights of the Kashmiri people and immediately hold plebiscite to settle the lingering dispute.

He said that Kashmiris had risen against Indian unlawful Hindutva nationalism and they would not rest until the end of Indian foreign subjugation and political slavery and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir.

