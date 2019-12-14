‘India’s illegal acts cannot change Kashmir’s disputed status’

Jammu, December 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Irshad has said that the illegal and unilateral actions of Indian government cannot change the disputed status of Kashmir.

Qazi Irshad addressing a meeting of his party in Jammu, said that Kashmir was an internationally recognised dispute and should be resolved according to the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He said that the people of Kashmir Valley especially professionals including students, journalists, doctors and traders had been facing difficulties due to the continued suspension of Internet and communications gag which was condemnable. He added that the fresh snowfall and closure of Srinagar-Jammu Highway had further added to the miseries of the Kashmiri people.

Qazi Irshad said that India was trying to suppress the voices of the people of Kashmir for last several decades but would never succeed in its nefarious designs and the liberation movement would be taken to its logical conclusion.

He appealed to the world community and international human rights organisations to take notice of the continued military siege and human rights abuses by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir.

