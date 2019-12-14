Srinagar-Jammu highway closure cuts off valley from world

Srinagar, December 14 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Kashmir valley remained cut off from rest of the world for the third consecutive day, today, as the Srinagar-Jammu Highway was hit by fresh landslides, especially in Ramban district.

Flight operations from Srinagar also continued to be affected due to fresh snowfall.

Senior Superintendent of Police, (Traffic), JS Johar, said, “Srinagar-Jammu highway remains closed for traffic due to bad weather. Big landslides have hit the highway at various laces, especially Digdol, Nashri and other places.”

He said, around 500 vehicles remain stranded at various places on the highway, particularly between Udhampur and Banihal. “Weather is still inclement and Batote besides Patnitop received moderate snowfall on Saturday,” he added.

The air traffic to the valley remained suspended for the eighth consecutive day, today, due to bad weather, an airports official said. Flight operations have been shut for the past seven days due to poor visibility caused by heavy fog and snowfall, he added. He said if the weather improves, the flight operations would likely be resumed.

Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal Road, connecting south Kashmir’s Shopian district to Rajouri and Poonch districts, south of Pir Panjal, also remain closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall.

