All-Party Kashmir Conference resents IOK detentions

Islamabad, December 15 (KMS): An All-Party National Kashmir Conference was held under the auspices of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front at a local hotel in Islamabad.

Acting Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Abdul Hamid Butt chaired the conference titled “Indian ambitions against Yasin Malik and the need for freedom”. Heads and representatives of political and religious parties from both sides of the Line of Control and members of civil society and Kashmiri journalists attended the conference.

The participants of the conference expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention of liberation leaders, Mohammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Aasiya Andrabi in the New Delhi’s Tihar jail and the house detention of Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and demanded their immediate and unconditional release.

They strongly condemned the inhuman treatment being meted out to the illegal detainees in the Indian jail. They said that even proper food and medical facilities were not being provided to them due to which the health condition was deteriorating with each passing day.

The participants of the conference said that Mohammad Yasin Malik’s health had deteriorated to a serious extent and new fake cases were being filed by India’s infamous National Investigation Agency (NIA) against him, adding that a media trial had been launched against him on a 30-year-old false case.

They appealed to the world community and international human rights organizations to put pressure on the Hindu communal government to save the life of Mohammad Yasin Malik from communal Indian government.

The participants also rejected the scrapping of Kashmir’s special status and bifurcating it into union territories by the Modi-led Indian regime on August 5 illegal actions by the Indian government.

They also denounced the continued lockdown and communications blockade by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir.

The participants included Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation League chief, Justice (Retd) Abdul Majeed Malik, Convener of the APHC-AJK chapter, Syed Abdullah Gilani, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Hurriyat leaders, Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Hassan Al-Bana, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Tahir Masood, Engineer Mushtaq Mehmood, Mian Muzaffar Ahmad, Shamim Shawl, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Peoples Party Azad Kashmir, Chaudhry Pervez Ashraf, President of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Party Sardar Hassan Ibrahim, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chief Spokesman, Mohammad Rafiq Dar, Sardar Usman Khan of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference, information secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf AJK, Irshad Mehmood and PFUJ President, Muhammad Afzal Butt.

