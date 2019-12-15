CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Jammu, December 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, a deputy inspector general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and his driver were killed while one person was injured when their vehicle was hit by a landslide along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway in Ramban district on Sunday evening.

The officials said that landslide struck the vehicle near Khooni Nallah this evening while DIG, north Kashmir, Shalinder Kumar Singh was moving along with his escort towards the Srinagar, crushing his vehicle.

They said rescuers immediately swung into action and managed to pull out bodies of the DIG and his driver.

