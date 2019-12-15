India condemned for passing anti-Muslim bill

Islamabad, December 15 (KMS): Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Young Men’s League, Zahid Ashraf has condemned the communal mindset of the Modi regime for passing the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Zahid Ashraf in a statement issued in Islamabad termed the approval of the controversial bill as blatant discrimination against the Muslim community, which denies citizenship right to more than a million Bengali Muslims who residing in Indian eastern provinces since 40s and 50s.

Terming the amendment as immoral and inhumane, he said that it was a grim and stark manifestation of Islamphobia and the pathological hatred of the Saffron brigade, aspiring for an exclusive Hindu Rashtra which the forces of Hindutva harbored against the pristine faith of Islam and its followers across the globe.

He warned the Modi regime that its communal and parochial mindset was a gangrene that would slowly but surely bring about India’s ruin.

He also warned the global community and the UN that the recent bill should open their eyes to the tetra-headed monster the Indian regime had metamorphosed into over the years and to the impending human carnage it was certain to unleash in coming years.

He impressed upon the Muslims and the civilised world to take a serious note of the religious bigotry and rabid communalism and come down hard upon these dark forces in the interest of humanity and regional peace.

