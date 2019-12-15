US scholar disputes IAF claim on shooting down Pak F-16

Chandigarh, December 15 (KMS): Christine Fair, a political scientist at Georgetown University, US, has ruled out the possibility that India had shot down a Pakistani F-16 in February.

Speaking at a session on “Understanding the message of Balakot” alongside former Air Chief BS Dhanoa and other Indian experts at the Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh she disputed the debris used as evidence to back claims of the F-16 being shot down.

She said the Pakistan aircraft did not have GE engines whereas some Indian experts had claimed that the debris of GE engines had been recovered.

Regarding the Indian claim about targeting alleged training camps in Balakot, Christine Fair also rejected the claim; however, she admitted that Indian airplanes carried out strikes inside Pakistan.

“Some claims being made by either side are far from real and need to be studied deeply for an objective assessment,” she stressed.

Like this: Like Loading...