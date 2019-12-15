World urged to rescue Kashmiri people

Nazi India all set for genocide in IOK

Srinagar, December 15 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, senior Hurriyat leader, Professor Abdul Ghani Butt has urged the international community and the world human rights organizations to play their role in mitigating the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

Professor Abdul Ghani Butt in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, said that the lockdown imposed by India since 5th of August, this year, had made the lives of the Kashmiri people miserable. He pointed out that peace in South Asia would always be a distant dream till the settlement of the Kashmir dispute. He called upon the world to come in a big way to resolve the dispute as per Kashmiris’ aspirations and relevant UN resolutions.

Meanwhile, the situation in the besieged Kashmir valley and parts of Jammu region has been aggravated due to the continued closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway. The closure of the highway for the past four days coupled with military lockdown of the territory on the 133rd consecutive day, today, has created an acute shortage of food, medicines and dairy goods in the territory.

Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandit families living in displaced camps of Jammu told media that the authorities were harassing them in the name of verification. These families complained that the authorities were treating them as if they were living in a jail.

Speakers at an all-party Kashmir conference in Islamabad strongly condemned the inhuman treatment meted out to the illegal Kashmiri detainees in the Indian jails. The participants of the conference organized by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front demanded immediate release of all political prisoners including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Aasiya Andrabi. The speakers sought the intervention by the world community and international human rights organizations to save the life of Mohammad Yasin Malik from Hindu communal Indian government.

In Washington, an internationally acclaimed US expert on genocide, Dr. Gregory Stanton, drawing parallels between Narendra Modi’s government and Germany under the Nazis, warned that Muslims in occupied Kashmir and the Indian state of Assam were just one step away from extermination. According to a press release issued by the Indian-American Muslim Council Gregory Stanton who is the founder of Genocide Watch, told an audience on the Capitol Hill in Washington that all the conditions were in place for genocide of Muslims in Kashmir and Assam. Stanton, who is the creator of ‘Ten Stages of Genocide’, said Muslims in two places — Kashmir and Assam– are just one step away from extermination. He mentioned these stages as “classification” “symbolization”, “discrimination”, dehumanization, “organization” “polarization”, preparation”, “persecution”, “extermination” and “denial”. He said that Prime Minister Modi’s regime has all the hallmarks of an incipient Nazi regime.

