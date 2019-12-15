Zakaria invites world attention towards plight of IOK people

London, December 15 (KMS): Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has invited the attention of the international community towards the plight of people in occupied Kashmir.

The people of the territory have been under unabated siege for the past over four months due to complete lockdown and communications blockade imposed by Indian government when it scrapped Kashmir’s special status and divided it into two union territories on August 5.

Mohammad Nafees Zakaria apprised the people from various Muslim countries of the Kashmir situation. The people had gathered at the High Commission to express solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

He urged the gathering to pray for the Kashmiris and create understanding of the issue of human sufferings in occupied Kashmir.

On the occasion, collective prayers were also offered for the Kashmiri victims of Indian atrocities.

Later, the High Commissioner in a statement said that it was deplorable that gross human rights violations of the Kashmiri people were occurring continuously in front of the entire civilized world. However, he hoped that with the new government in office, humanitarian crisis in Kashmir would again come under increased focus in the UK.

The High Commissioner has been regularly expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris since the military siege started on 5th August 2019 with unilateral measures by the Indian government to change the status of Kashmir in violation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir and related international conventions.

On the occasion, photos depicting Indian atrocities against defenceless Kashmiris were also displayed. The photos of the victims of Indian atrocities, as documented by various international institutions and human rights organisations helped visitors understand the magnitude of the human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...