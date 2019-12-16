134th day on, military siege, other sanctions continue in IOK

Srinagar December 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian military siege and other sanctions continue to remain in force on the 134th consecutive day, today, causing severe hardship in Muslim-majority areas of Kashmir Valley and Jammu region.

Strict restrictions are imposed under Section 144 while internet and prepaid mobile phone services continue to remain suspended. Students, journalists, doctors, businessmen and other professionals are facing severe problems due to the constant suspension of the Internet. People are facing problems due to shortage of food, life-saving medicine and other basic necessities due to the lockdown and military siege.

On the other hand, the relatives of thousands of illegally detained Kashmiris are unaware about the status of the inmates languishing in Indian jails.

