Controversial anti-Muslim law in India denounced

Islamabad, December 16 (KMS): Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, and J&K Students and Youth Forum have denounced the controversial Citizenship Amendment law recently passed by the Indian parliament which specifically targets the migrant Muslim community settled in the north-eastern territories of India.

Terming the law as patently immoral and arbitrary, vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani in a statement condemned the communal mindset of the Modi regime for passing the controversial law. He said that India was hell bent upon suppressing the Kashmiris’ freedom movement through military might but was destined to fail in its designs. Wani also condemned the continued unlawful detention of Hurriyat leaders and thousands activists

JKSYF Chairman Manzoor Ahmed Butt also warned the Indian Muslims of the communal psyche and the Hindutva agenda of the Modi regime. He said that annexing the state of J&K, abolition of Article 370, Triple Talaaq Bill, NRC and now the ominous CAB were a reflection of the BJP’s anti-Islam mindset. He called upon the Muslims of India and Kashmir to rise to the occasion and begin a joint struggle for freedom to preserve the Muslim identity.

