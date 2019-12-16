Dozen shops, houses gutted in Srinagar fire

Srinagar, December 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, more than twelve shops, houses and a mosque have been burnt to ashes in a mysterious incident of fire at Maharaj Ganj in Srinagar.

The Chairman of the Hurriyat Forum Mirwaiz Omar Farooq, who is detained at his residence in Srinagar, while talking to media persons expressed serious concern over the incident of fire. He said that the move was aimed at intimidating and harassing the Kashmiris to prevent them from continuing their struggle for freedom.

Mirwaiz termed the purpose of setting trade centers on fire is part of a bigger conspiracy to create fear and ruin the economy of the Kashmiris. He said that the determination of the people and true voice cannot be suppressed through keeping him and other Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani under house arrest. He demanded immediate release of all political detainees, including Hurriyat leaders, activists, lawyers and businessmen.

