Glowing tributes paid to freedom fighter Shams-ul-Haq

Muzaffarabad, December 16 (KMS): Amir of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Syed Salahuddin has paid glowing tributes to the renowned freedom fighter, Shams-ul-Haq, on his martyrdom anniversary.

Syed Salahuddin addressing a meeting in Muzaffarabad said Shaheed Shams-ul-Haq rendered his life for freedom. He was the perfect model and his life was torchlight for generations to come, he added.

He said that Shaheed Shams-ul-Haq played a key role in strengthening and organizing the ranks of mujahidin. He said that he stood like a rock in front of the enemy. He said Shams-ul-Haq was one of the countless leaders who dedicated their lives to the freedom movement. The story of his courage and perseverance will be written by the historian in golden words and his sacrifices will always be remembered, he added.

Syed Salahuddin reiterated that the mission of the martyrs would be continued at all costs and the people of Kashmir would be freed from the oppression of India.

