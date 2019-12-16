India subjecting detained Kashmiris to torture: Reshi

Srinagar, December 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and chairman of the Democratic Political Movement, Muhammad Shafi Reshi has expressed serious concern over the plight of the illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in jails of occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India.

Muhammad Shafi Reshi in a statement said that the Indian administration had been subjecting thousands of Kashmiris including children, youth, women and the elderly to the torture in jails. The detainees are not only deprived of food and other facilities, but they are also not presented in the courts, which is a violation of international law, he added.

Mohammad Shafi Reshi said that the continued detention of APHC Chairman Syed Ali Gilani had affected his health heavily. He rejected the August 5 move and the controversial citizenship law. He said that the people of Kashmir would never allow the settlement of non-Muslim Indian refugees inside Kashmir under the garb of the controversial law.

He said Kashmir is a globally acknowledged dispute which is yet to be resolved. To solve the problem of Kashmir, the people of Kashmir have made huge sacrifices which will not be allowed to go waste. The Hurriyat leader said that unless Kashmir is resolved in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and the UN resolutions, sustainable peace cannot be established in South Asia. He called upon the international community to play a key role in preventing human rights violations by Indian forces in the occupied territory.

