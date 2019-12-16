Jammu based Hurriyat organizations meet in Islamabad

Islamabad, -December 15 (KMS): A special meeting of the Jammu-based Hurriyat organizations was held in Islamabad to discuss the prevailing situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was chaired by Muhammad Hussain Khateeb. Convener of Jammu and Kashmir Anjum Seerat Committee Khwaja Naeem Ulhsan, Convener of Pir Panchal Peace Foundation Advocate Mahmood Akhtar Qureshi, Convener of Pir Panjal Civil Society Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar and media in-charge of Jammu-based Hurriyat organizations Ali Husnain Naqvi participated in the meeting.

The meeting discussed in detail the recent visit by the leaders of the Jammu Muslim community to the different areas of Jammu region and the future course of action. The participants described the visit as welcoming and thanked Jammu and Kashmir United Peace Movement leader Babu Singh for according a warm welcome to the visiting leaders.

The meeting highlighted the need of continuing public contact campaign in the region and stressed the need to further enhance liaison with the non-Muslim community of the Jammu region.

The meeting decided that in view of the current situation of Jammu and Kashmir, a campaign will be launched to have closer communication with people belonging to the Kashmir community, especially from Jammu, who are residing in different areas of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan.

At the end of the session, special prayers were offered for the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...