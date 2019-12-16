Mirwaiz demands release of detainees

Military siege continues on 134th day

Srinagar, December 16 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Hurriyat Forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has demanded immediate release of all political detainees, including Hurriyat leaders, activists, lawyers and businessmen.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is detained at his residence in Srinagar, while talking to Kashmir Media Service, today, said the determination of the people and their voice for freedom cannot be suppressed by keeping Hurriyat leaders in illegal detention.

The forum chairman expressed serious concern over the incident of fire at Maharaj Ganj in Srinagar, in which over one dozen shops, houses and a mosque were gutted. He said the purpose of setting trade centers on fire is part of a bigger conspiracy to create fear amongst masses and ruin the economy of the Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, military siege and other restrictions imposed by India continue to remain in force on the 134th consecutive day, today, causing severe hardship in the Kashmir valley and Muslim-majority areas of Jammu region. Students, journalists, doctors, businessmen and other professionals are particularly facing severe problems due to the continued suspension of the Internet, prepaid mobile phone and text messaging. The relatives of thousands of illegally detained Kashmiris have complained that they are unaware about the status of their dear ones languishing in different Indian jails since 5th of August.

Hurriyat leader Muhammad Shafi Reshi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the Indian authorities had been subjecting thousands of Kashmiris including children, youth, women and the elderly to the torture in jails.

Glowing tributes were paid to prominent mujahid commander, Shamsul Haq, on his 26th martyrdom anniversary at a meeting held in Muzaffarabad.

Senior vice President of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar in a statement expressed serious concern over the continued detention of party Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Shah and other liberation leaders. Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement and J&K Students and Youth Forum leaders Imtiaz Wani and Manzoor Ahmed Butt in their statements said that India was destined to fail in suppressing the Kashmiris’ freedom movement despite the use of all nefarious tactics.

Like this: Like Loading...