Record delay shrouds nomination of Rawat’s successor in mystery

New Delhi, December 16 (KMS): With only a fortnight to go for Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat to retire, it is still not clear who will be his successor. General Bipin Rawat will retire on December 31, but the next chief of Army staff is yet to be designated.

A senior Army officer on condition of anonymity told media in New Delhi that “This is unprecedented… that the Indian Army chief is less than a fortnight away from retirement but his successor is yet to be designated.”

Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen M.M. Naravane is the frontrunner, along with Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, General Officer-Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command. Both Naravane and Singh belong to the 1980 batch of the Indian Military Academy, with the former a few months senior to Singh. While Singh is known as an operation expert and Naravane is an expert on China and Myanmar, and the man behind the Army’s downsize programme.

Experts believe that since Lt Gen Naravane is the natural successor, no official declaration has been made yet. But some say that the Union government is yet to make up its mind. Though the cabinet committee on appointment of the Army chief has already taken up the matter to find Rawat’s successor, they are yet to come to any conclusion, which has surprised the rank and file of the Army.

An issue which might be delaying the announcement is the impending appointment of General Rawat as the chief of defence staff after he steps down as the Army chief, said an Army officer. “No one knows what would be the status of the chief of defence staff. Would he be at par with the national security adviser or deputy to him? We only know that he would coordinate with the Army, Navy and the Air Force. Nothing more has been declared. There has to be clarity regarding the role of the chief of defence staff.”

Like this: Like Loading...