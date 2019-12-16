Saghar concerned about detention of liberation leaders in IOK

Islamabad, December 16 (KMS): Senior vice President of Jammu Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar has expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention of incarcerated party Chairman Shabbir Ahmed Shah and other liberation leaders languishing in New Delhi’s Tihar jail.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the DFP leader in a statement said that the Kashmiri prisoners locked up in the notorious jail were being subjected to worst torture. Urging the world human rights organizations to take effective notice of the inhuman treatment meted out to the illegal detainees in the Indian jail he said that even proper food and medical facilities were not being provided to them due to which the health condition of ailing Kashmiri leaders was deteriorating with each passing day. He also condemned the continued house detention of Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and others and demanded their immediate and unconditional release.

Meanwhile, the DFP leader also expressed grave concern over the persecution of Muslims in India. He said that Modi led fascist regime has been hell bent on marginalizing Muslims, who constitute largest minority community in India. Referring to recently passed controversial bill by Indian parliament Saghar said that the citizenship law, which excludes Muslims will further marginalize India’s 200-million Muslim community. Terming BJP government’s Hindu supremacist ideology as a threat to peace in the region he said religious minority in India has been at the receiving end of Hinduvata exclusivism.

