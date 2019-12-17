10-point programme announced by Syed Ali Gilani for Kashmiris to counter Indian machinations

Radio Sada e Hurriyat HR Violations (From Jan 1989 till Nov 30,2019) Total Killings * 95,471 Custodial Killings 7,135 Civilian arrested 158,339 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 109,450 Women Widowed 22,910 Children Orphaned 107,780 Women gang-raped / Molested 11,175 From July 8, 2016) (Nov 2019) Total Killings * 7 Custodial Killings 0 Tortured/Injured 82 Civilian arrested 67 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 3 Women Widowed 0 Children Orphaned 0 Women gang-raped / Molested 1 From July 8, 2016) Casualties during ongoing uprising (From July 8, 2016) Total Killings * 1031 Custodial Killings 68 Tortured/Injured 27739 Arrested 11858 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 3306 Women Widowed 91 Children Orphaned 205 Women gang-raped / Molested 933 Inured by pellets 10298 Youth lost total eye-sight 147 Youth lost one eye sight 215 Schools arsoned 56 People detained under PSA 951 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service Archive: Current Month December 2019 M T W T F S S « Nov 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Archives Select Month March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 July 2010 Radio SHK You need to download VLC to play the Radio

