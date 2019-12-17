Amnesty condemns actions against Jamia & AMU students

New Delhi, December 17 (KMS): The Amnesty International has slammed Delhi police for its violent action against Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students who were protesting against the anti-Muslim Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The human rights body’s Executive Director, Avinash Kumar, in a statement said the arrest of protesters violates India’s obligations under international law.

Amnesty said the allegations that the police brutally beat up and sexually harassed Jamia students must be investigated and those responsible must be prosecuted.

Avinash Kumar said the arrest of protesters violates India’s obligations under international law, specifically the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) – to respect and protect the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, set out in Article 19 and Article 21 of that treaty.

“Students have the right to protest. Violence against them cannot, under any circumstance, be justified.

