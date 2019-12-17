Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, EU envoy discuss Kashmir

Lahore, Dec 17 (KMS): Ambassador of European Union to Islamic Republic of Pakistan Androulla Kaminara called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

According to details, during their meeting here at Governor’s House, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and Ambassador of European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara discussed GSP-Plus status, Pak-Europe relations, Kashmir issue, regional situation and other issues.

On this occasion, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said the way European Parliament is supporting Pakistan for extension in GSP-Plus status, we are grateful to you. Today Pakistan has become a peaceful country where investors and tourists from across the world are provided complete security and other facilities.

Pakistan has always talked about peace but India’s war hysteria, Kashmir issue and tension in the region have endangered the peace. It is the need of the hour that European Parliament and other international organisations play their role in settlement of Kashmir issue.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that Pakistan is the only country that established centres at federal and provincial level to ensure implementation of international laws. Chaudhry Sarwar said that sacrifices of APS martyrs would not go in vain and the whole nation salutes to grandeur of the martyrs.

