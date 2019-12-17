Heirs of Kashmiri martyrs vow to continue freedom struggle

Srinagar, December 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the relatives of the Kashmiri martyrs have reaffirmed their commitment to continue their struggle for freedom from Indian occupation till last drop of the blood.

Through the posters displayed in length and breadth of the occupied territory, they appealed lawyers, civil servants, transporters, traders, students, imam of mosques and young people to continue their support for the movement.

Traders and transporters have been asked to continue their business activities from 8:00am to 12:00pm and hold anti-India protests from 12:00am to 4:00pm and resume business activities after 4:00pm.

The relatives of the martyrs said that Indian government tried to create chaos in Kashmir by arresting the entire Kashmiri leadership on August 5 in a bid to give the hooligans associated with BJP an opportunity to wreak havoc in the occupied territory, but the pro-freedom people of Kashmir thwarted the ill-design of the Indian government with prudence. They said that by abrogating Articles 370 and 35 A India wants to change the Muslim majority status of Kashmir and to convert it into a Hindu state by settling Indian citizens in Kashmir.

Through posters, people have been asked to hold peaceful protest demonstrations against the Indian actions in Kashmir.

