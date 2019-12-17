Imran Khan says Modi’s moves can lead to biggest refugee crisis

Geneva, December 17 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday urged the global community to put pressure on India to stop the humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister, who is in Geneva to co-convene the first Global Refugee Forum World, said that Pakistan came into being out of the biggest refugee crisis in the history of mankind.

“I want to tell the world that they should be aware of the biggest refugee crisis about to take place,” Imran Khan said to the participants of the forum.

Referring to the situation in occupied Kashmir as well as neighboring India, the prime minister warned the world community of one of the biggest impending refugee crisis is about to take place due to the steps taken by the Narendra Modi government.

“On August 5, the Indian forces laid siege to the people of Kashmir. Eight million Kashmiris have been under lockdown, and their leaders imprisoned,” the prime minister said. “The most important thing the world community needs to understand is that a change in democracy will lead us to having the biggest refugee crisis on our hands.” This could lead to a refugee crisis and the world community must take notice of the situation and put pressure on India to stop this illegal activity of settling in the Hindu population in the occupied Kashmir Valley, he said.

The prime minister cautioned the global leaders that the situation in occupied Kashmir could also lead to a conflict between two nuclear-armed countries. “In my speech at the UNGA [in September], I tried to tell the world about the Indian atrocities in Kashmir. We know from our past experiences that prevention is better than cure,” he said. “World must put pressure on India to prevent this crisis. We are worried this could lead to a conflict,” he added.

Imran Khan further said that the UN Secretary General must also understand the complications of the steps taken by India in Assam to deprive the Muslim population of Indian nationality as well as the recently passed citizenship act. “This could have unprecedented consequences and impact on the refugee population. The world must step in to control the situation as Pakistan is bound to suffer because of these Indian steps,” the prime minister warned.

“The law Citizenship Amendment Act guarantees that minorities in India have rights, except for Muslims. The implication of this act is that those Muslims in India who cannot prove that they are citizens will be de-registered as citizens. If two to three percent of them are unable to prove that they are citizens, where will they go?” he questioned. “I urge the UNSC and UNHCR to take notice of what is happening next door, the prime minister concluded.

