Indian police assault photojournalists in Srinagar

Srinagar, December 17 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police beat up photojournalists outside Islamia College in Hawal area of downtown Srinagar, today.

The journalists were at the venue to cover a protest demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act recently passed by the Indian Parliament. They were attacked by the Indian police while clicking pictures of some boys who were being arrested. The journalists who were thrashed included Aazan Javaid and Anees Zargar.

An argument broke out when the police asked the journalists to hand over their phones, Zargar told media.

Despite producing their identity cards, the journalists were beaten up by the police.

