Kanhaiya Kumar brings back Azaadi slogan after Jamia violence

New Delhi, December 17(KMS): Fomer JNU students’ body president Kanhaiya Kumar has brought back his famous “hum leke rahenge azaadi[We will finally attain freedom]” slogans to protest against the violence and police brutality against students.

Addressing a massive gathering of over thousands in Bihar, Kanhaiya Kumar chanted slogans condemning the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the police action against students of Delhi’s Jamia Milia University. As he said “do Gandhi wali”, “do NRC se” the crowd responded with loud chants of “azaadi”. Kanhaiya Kumar shared a video from the protest rally in Bihar’s Purnia and said people have raised their voices against the crackdown on students and unconstitutional CAB-NRC”.

According to the Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 will be given Indian citizenship, but the same will not apply to the Muslims of India.

Like this: Like Loading...