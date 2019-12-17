Resistance till last Indian soldier quits Kashmir: Gilani

Radio Sada e Hurriyat HR Violations (From Jan 1989 till Nov 30,2019) Total Killings * 95,471 Custodial Killings 7,135 Civilian arrested 158,339 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 109,450 Women Widowed 22,910 Children Orphaned 107,780 Women gang-raped / Molested 11,175 From July 8, 2016) (Nov 2019) Total Killings * 7 Custodial Killings 0 Tortured/Injured 82 Civilian arrested 67 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 3 Women Widowed 0 Children Orphaned 0 Women gang-raped / Molested 1 From July 8, 2016) Casualties during ongoing uprising (From July 8, 2016) Total Killings * 1031 Custodial Killings 68 Tortured/Injured 27739 Arrested 11858 Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 3306 Women Widowed 91 Children Orphaned 205 Women gang-raped / Molested 933 Inured by pellets 10298 Youth lost total eye-sight 147 Youth lost one eye sight 215 Schools arsoned 56 People detained under PSA 951 Compiled by: Kashmir Media Service Archive: Current Month December 2019 M T W T F S S « Nov 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Archives Select Month March 2017 February 2017 January 2017 December 2016 November 2016 October 2016 September 2016 August 2016 July 2016 June 2016 May 2016 April 2016 March 2016 February 2016 January 2016 December 2015 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015 August 2015 July 2015 June 2015 May 2015 April 2015 March 2015 February 2015 January 2015 December 2014 November 2014 October 2014 September 2014 August 2014 July 2014 June 2014 May 2014 April 2014 March 2014 February 2014 January 2014 December 2013 November 2013 October 2013 September 2013 August 2013 July 2013 June 2013 May 2013 April 2013 March 2013 February 2013 January 2013 December 2012 November 2012 October 2012 September 2012 August 2012 July 2012 June 2012 May 2012 April 2012 March 2012 January 2012 December 2011 November 2011 July 2010 Radio SHK You need to download VLC to play the Radio

Home 10-point programme announced by Syed Ali Gilani for Kashmiris to counter Indian machinations Kanhaiya Kumar brings back Azaadi slogan after Jamia violence Resistance till last Indian soldier quits Kashmir: Gilani News In a message to Kashmiri people says defeat is India’ destiny Srinagar, December 17 (KMS): The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the ongoing struggle until the last Indian soldier withdraws from the Kashmiri soil adding that he is sure that the resistance movement will finally force India to concede defeat. Syed Ali Gilani in a message to the Kashmiri people said, “The overwhelmingly growing public participation in the resistance movement further increased Indian state’s sense of insecurity and in utter desperation and frustration, and in flagrant violation of the international law, the Government of India finally made the illegal, immoral, inhuman and undemocratic announcement of annexing Kashmir into the Indian union.” To implement the decision of Aug 5, he said, India put the entire Kashmir region under an unprecedented and indefinite security lockdown and communications black out. “Schools, colleges universities, markets and mosques, everything was shut. Telephone, mobile and internet services were suspended. More than 18 thousand people were arrested and thrown into police lock ups and prisons.” Gilani said that thousands of children youth and elderly were brutalised and women were assaulted in their homes and those protesting these excesses were issued naked threats of rape.

The ailing leader pointed out that despite all these brutalities and excesses, Kashmiri people continued their resistance delivering a strong message to the whole world that their resolve remains unbroken and they will never give up their demand for freedom. Warning of India’s future designs, Gilani said, “Our Muslim-majority character will be targeted and assaulted at every level and our right to live as Muslims will be taken away from us. There is also a strong possibility that our mosques, khanqahs and seminaries would no longer remain safe and may suffer the same fate as Babri Majid.” He cautioned all pro-India Kashmiri politicians that history had given them another chance to join peoples’ movement and stand shoulder to shoulder with them in their fight for justice and freedom. He also warned Kashmir police against its atrocities on innocent fellow Kashmiri people saying police “have committed murder, rape, arson and are involved in blinding several Kashmiri children with shotgun pellets. History stands witness that J & K police’s role in prolonging India’s occupation of Kashmir has been instrumental. Today when India has drawn the decisive line, it’s the guns of J&K police along with those of Indian army standing between us and our freedom.” “At this decisive juncture in our history, I am warning the J&K police that before the peoples’ sentiment for freedom blows them away like feathers, they should introspect and then decide as to whether they want to stand with the oppressed Kashmiris, to whom they originally belong, or they want to continue to act like an instrument of oppression at India’s behest and go on fighting their own kith and kin.” Mentioning Pakistan’s role in highlighting the Kashmir cause, the APHC chairman thanked government and people of Pakistan. He said, “In these difficult and testing times, the enormous courage, maturity and realism that Islamic Republic of Pakistan has displayed in highlighting Indian atrocities and defending Kashmiri people’s movement for the right to self-determination at various internal forums, is highly commendable. Only a sincere friend and a kind benefactor can do all this. It was only because of Pakistan’s tireless efforts that Kashmir issue was again discussed at the UNSC after 52 years.” At the end, he said, “Advanced old age and ill health may not grant me more respite to communicate with you again. It has been my longstanding wish that I be buried in the graveyard of Baqee, so that on the day of Judgement I meet my Lord in the company of those great personalities whose footprints serve as lighthouses for the Muslim Ummah and following whom I have tried, to the best of my abilities, to defend the Kashmir part of Muslim Ummah and strive for the Iqamat e Deen.” Complete text of the message is as follows: O Believers! When you meet a host in battle, be firm, and remember Allah often, so that you may be successful. And obey Allah and His Messenger, and do not dispute with one another lest you lose courage and your strength depart, and be patient in adversity: for, verily, Allah is with those who are patient in adversity.

(The Quran, Chapter: Al-anfal) My dear Compatriots, May the peace, mercy and blessings of Allah be upon you. All praise belongs to Allah, the Lord of majesty, who gave us the courage to rise up against illegal and illegitimate Indian occupation of Kashmir and granted us the strength to hold firm in the face of all the cruelty, repression and devious designs with which our crafty, cunning and arrogant occupier seeks to crush our resistance movement. We must entrust all our affairs to Allah, for success is from Him alone and His pleasure alone is our ultimate goal. Dear Compatriots, you are not unaware of the dire situation prevailing in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. We stand at a crucial moment in our history and under the circumstances I feel it incumbent upon me to reach out to you and put the developments into proper perspective and, more importantly, offer advice and guidance. Although the Indian government has imposed all kinds of restrictions to impede our contact, Allah the supreme almighty has his own unseen ways to help the subjugated. I have no doubt that the day of our emancipation from Indian bondage will also arrive. The ongoing struggle will continue until the last Indian soldier withdraws from the Kashmiri soil and I am sure our resistance movement will finally force India to concede defeat. Insha Allah. From 1947 to this day, our freedom struggle has passed through several difficult phases. We have tried every possible way to secure our legitimate and internationally recognised right to self determination so that we could decide our political future. But the 1987 elections proved beyond the shadow of a doubt that India’s claim of commitment to democracy was nothing more than a charade and behind the mask of democracy was a ruthless tyrant state. The brutal repression meted out to Kashmiri youth pushed them to the brink. Embracing armed struggle they scripted an incredible and immortal saga of great sacrifices leaving the Indian state dumbstruck. The mass uprisings in 2008, 2009, 2010 and 2016 that unleashed the floods of public anger on the streets across Kashmir also left behind a caravan of martyrs indicating Kashmiri peoples’ firm resolve that their demand for the right to self determination remains non-negotiable and no amount of oppression, cruelty, coercion and repression can deter them. The overwhelmingly growing public participation in the resistance movement further increased Indian state’s sense of insecurity and in utter desperation and frustration, and in flagrant violation of the international law the government of India finally made the illegal, immoral, inhuman and undemocratic announcement of annexing Kashmir into the Indian Union. At the same time, the government also divided the disputed territory into two separate geographical units although India’s position with regards Kashmir is merely that of an occupier and oppressor of which the UN resolutions remain an obvious proof. To implement the decision of Aug 5, India put the entire Kashmir region under an unprecedented and indefinite security lockdown and communications black out. Schools, colleges universities, markets and mosques, everything was shut. Telephone, mobile and internet services were suspended. More than 18 thousand people were arrested and thrown into police lock ups and prisons. Thousands of children youth and elderly were brutalised and women were assaulted in their homes. Those protesting these excesses were issued naked threats of rape. Through confiscation of properties, a process of dispossessing people of their land and homes was initiated. Usage of pellets continued unabated and so did the blinding of the innocent Kashmiri children. But despite all these brutalities and excesses, Kashmiri people continued their resistance delivering a strong message to the whole world that their resolve remains unbroken and they will never give up their demand for freedom. Amid all this, while the Indian media, as usual, tried to spread hatred and stoke feelings of vengeance against Kashmir and Kashmiri people, and while the local press also could not muster the moral courage to bring out the truth, some international news outlets woke up to the crisis and displaying professional integrity reflected the actual situation to a large extent through its reportage making the world aware of what really was happening on the ground in Kashmir and how India was lying through the teeth about it. Dear fellow Countrymen! For a long time now, I have been forewarning you regarding India’s nefarious designs in Kashmir. I have been cautioning you that India will not remain content with the occupation of Jammu and Kashmir alone. But, in addition to depriving us from our basic rights, it is hell bent on taking away our faith, identity and culture as well. The decision taken by the Indian government on August 5, is a practical step in that direction. In pursuance of this decision, non-Muslim population from India would be brought here and thus an attempt would be made to do away with the Muslim-majority identity of the state. The Indian army is already in possession of hundreds of thousands of acres of land, now more land would be grabbed and colonies would come up on them where non-state subjects and soldiers would be settled. These non-state subject residents will have the full protection and backing of Indian army ad they will act as foot soldiers for India furthering its interests in Kashmir. In the name of the so called reconstruction and development, education, medical institutions and business, more land will be allotted and handed over to Indian institutions and thus we will deprived of our natural resources like, forests, orchards ad water bodies. Apart from all this, our Muslim-majority character will be targeted and assaulted at every level and our right to live as Muslims will be taken away from us. There is also a strong possibility that our mosques, khanqahs and seminaries would no longer remain safe and may suffer the same fate as Babri Majid. The Indian Supreme Court’s verdict converting Babri Masjid into a temple has made it amply clear that Qaid e Azam Mohamad Ali Jinah, Allama Iqbal and hundreds of thousands of other Muslims who contributed towards realising the dream of Pakistan were not only insightful in their decision to fight for a separate homeland for Muslims but all their apprehensions about the future of Muslims in India have also proved to be amazingly prescient. Dear compatriots, I deem it necessary here to make a comment about the role of pro-India politicians who, in order to perpetuate the Indian occupation of Kashmir, have continued to serve as an instrument of oppression for the last 70 years. They used farcical elections to claim the representation of Kashmiri people although I have time and again made it clear that in India’s Machiavellian politics, their worth is nothing more than a use-and-throw item. For all their life, these politicians remained under the illusion that they were India’s right hand men without whom India simply can’t manage the affairs in Kashmir. It was the result of their frequent trips to this fantasy island that repeatedly took them to various international forums where they defended India’s position against their own people providing legitimacy to the occupation. But time and history have brought this day upon us when the helpless Kashmiri people can see for themselves the same deceitful and tricky politics, these politicians would never tire of singing the praises of, and for whose service they always remained at disposal, didn’t spare even them. The same Dilli Darbar, they sought to appease by inflicting untold suffering and misery on their own people, made such an example of them that they are now running around hiding their face. This gross humiliation should be enough to force any sensitive and self-respecting person to introspect, repent past behaviour and join the side that represents truth and justice. I, once again, would like to caution all pro-India Kashmiri politicians that history has given them another chance, may be the last one, to join peoples’ movement and stand shoulder to shoulder with them in their fight for justice and freedom. The Jammu and Kashmir police has been guilty of committing horrible excesses and atrocities against Kashmiri people right from 1873. They have Kashmiri peoples’ blood on their hands. They have committed murder, rape, arson and are involved in blinding several Kashmiri children with shotgun pellets. History stands witness that J & K police’s role in prolonging India’s occupation of Kashmir has been instrumental. Today when India has drawn the decisive line, it’s the guns of J&K police along with those of Indian army standing between us and our freedom. At this decisive juncture in our history, I am warning the J&K police that before the peoples’ sentiment for freedom blows them away like feathers, they should introspect and then decide as to whether they want to stand with the oppressed Kashmiris, to whom they originally belong, or they want to continue to act like an instrument of oppression at India’s behest and go on fighting their own kith and kin. Dear countrymen! At this crucial juncture, I am concerned about the future of my nation and our posterity. I want to remind you that it is imperative to resist India’s designs. Our resistance today is the harbinger of our freedom tomorrow. I exhort all of you, every single Kashmiri, to pay diligent attention to the following guidelines and, by committing yourselves to them, play your part in the freedom struggle. You will not, under any circumstances, sell your property including land, houses and shops, to any outsider or a non-state subject. Renting out property to outsiders also needs to be avoided. Businessmen will have to evolve a consensus that they will not, in the name of business, enter into any such agreement with any outsider that would require them to sell their property to the outsiders. Attempts will be made to entice and allure people to sell their property In the name of business, education, medical institutes and development, but people must not allow themselves to fall into this trap and they must out rightly refuse selling their property under any such policy or scheme to the institutions and individuals coming from outside the state. You must remain prepared and vigorously alert to protect your mosques, Khanqahs and Madrassas. India will try to deprive us of our language using different ways and methods, but it is your responsibility to protect the language and pass it on to the next generation. Urdu language, which has acquired the status of an Islamic heritage for us, has been under constant attack from the government. They will try to rob us of Urdu but you will have to guard it as well, so that our Islamic identity remains intact. The occupation regime would use educational institutions for the ugly task of distorting and Hinduizing the history. So you will have to make your own arrangements for the preservation and transmission of national history to the next generation. We will have to adopt such traditions and customs at our homes that would help keep the next generation abreast with the original history of Jammu and Kashmir. In the face of attempts at distorting the history, the preservation of the real history is among your responsibilities. The reality of the so called elections has now become appallingly obvious. So you must never become part of any election drama in any manner and at any level. Whether it is local bodies, municipal, assembly or Indian Parliament, participating in elections at any level ad in any manner is tantamount to betrayal of the nation. The Muslim community of Ladakh, Jammu, Pirpanchal and Chanab valley have, despite their meagre resources, always remained firm in confronting the occupation forces and have irrigated the freedom sentiment with their blood. At this crucial juncture in our history, I offer my tribute to their unwavering courage and firm resolve. The people of Kashmir must remember their sacrifices at every stage of resistance movement and make them part of all their efforts. You have an obligation to look after and help those who have been adversely affected due to the ongoing movement, particularly the youth, the prisoners, the widows, the wounded and the handicapped. Those engaged in the battle field must always remain in your prayers and you must remember that we all are the trustees of martyrs and you have to guard this trust.

In these difficult and testing times, the enormous courage, maturity and realism that Islamic Republic of Pakistan has displayed in highlighting Indian atrocities and defending Kashmiri people’s movement for the right to self-determination at various internal forums, is highly commendable. Only a sincere friend and a kind benefactor can do all this. It was only because of Pakistan’s tireless efforts that Kashmir issue was again discussed at the UNSC after 52 years. We thank both the government and the people of Pakistan; form the depths of our hearts, for all the support and solidarity they have extended to the people of Kashmir throughout these 7 decades, and also for effectively exposing India’s evil intensions and designs and unmasking its real face as a usurper and occupier to the whole world.

Kashmir has often had to suffer the negative effects of Pakistan’s internal politics. My expectations from all Pakistani politicians are that they would rise above from petty political differences and interests and standing shoulder to shoulder would speak in one voice on Kashmir.

Dear compatriots! Let’s, once again, renew our pledge today that we will never accept and provide legitimacy to Indian occupation, and following the principles of Unity, agreement, discipline, patience and perseverance, we will continue our struggle until the dawn of freedom.

Advanced old age and ill health may not grant me more respite to communicate with you again. It has been my longstanding wish that I be buried in the graveyard of Baqee, so that on the day of Judgement I meet my Lord in the company of those great personalities whose footprints serve as lighthouses for the Muslim Ummah and following whom I have tried, to the best of my abilities, to defend the Kashmir part of Muslim Ummah and strive for the Iqamat e Deen.

I expect from Allah’s unbound mercy that He would overlook my faults, failings and flaws and grant me forgiveness. Ultimately, the decisions of life and death are in His hands alone.

Remember, it is forbidden for Muslims to despair of the mercy of Allah. Stay optimistic that however long the dark night of oppression, the dawn of freedom will break. History has witnessed the end of Firaun, Qarun, Haman and Changez Khan. Truth alone is immortal. KMS Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Leave a Reply Kashmir Media Service | Login