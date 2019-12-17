UN Security Council to meet on Kashmir today at China’s request

United Nations, Dec 17 (KMS): The United Nations Security Council will meet at China’s request today (Tuesday) to discuss the situation in the disputed Indian territory of Jammu and Kashmir, diplomats said.

The council will meet behind closed doors for the first time since a similar gathering in August, which was also called by China, after India removed the decades-old autonomy the area enjoyed under the Indian constitution.

In a letter to the Security Council on December 12, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed concern about a possible further escalation of tensions.

“Given the seriousness of the situation and the risk of further escalation, China would like to echo the request of Pakistan, and request a briefing of the Council … on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir,” China’s UN mission wrote in a note to council members, seen by Reuters.

The Security Council adopted several resolutions in 1948 and in the 1950s on the dispute between India and Pakistan over the region, including one which says a plebiscite should be held to determine the future of mostly Muslim Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...