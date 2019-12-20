Anti-India demonstrations in Srinagar, other areas

IOK situation remains grim due to continued lockdown

Srinagar, December 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, people held forceful demonstrations in Nowhatta, Srinagar, and other areas of the territory, today, against the Indian occupation and ongoing lockdown in the territory.

The occupation authorities allowed people to offer Juma prayers, today, at historic Jami Masjid located in Nowhatta area of Srinagar after keeping the mosque locked for 19 consecutive weeks since 5th August, this year. However, as the Juma congregational prayers culminated, youth took to the streets and raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. People also held anti-India protests in Sopore, Pulwama, Bandipora and other areas. Indian police and troops used brute force against the protesters at different places. The occupation authorities kept the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, under house arrest and did not allow him to deliver Juma sermon at the Jamia Masjid.

Meanwhile, the situation in the territory particularly in the Kashmir Valley remained grim as the military lockdown continued on 138th day, today, amid chilly weather. The residents of the Valley continue to suffer immensely due to imposition of restrictions under section 144 and suspension of internet and prepaid mobile phone services. The Valley was cut off from the rest of the world as Srinagar-Jammu Highway was closed, today, following landslides in Ramban district of Jammu region.

Several youth staged a protest at Press Enclave in Srinagar against the continued suspension of the internet in the occupied territory. Demanding restoration of the facility, the protesters said that the Indian government was pushing them to the wall by such measures.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, visited the residence of Hurriyat Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, in Srinagar and inquired about his health. Later, in a statement he said that the continued house arrest of Syed Ali Gilani for the past over ten years had badly affected the health of the veteran leader. He appealed to the UN and world human rights organizations to mount pressure on India to allow Syed Ali Gilani to go abroad for medical treatment.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League leaders, Molvi Rafiq, Nisar Ahmed, Manzoor Ahmed and Aadil Farooq, addressing public gatherings in different areas hailed the people of occupied Kashmir for opposing the Indian oppression with steadfastness. They said that the day was not far away when the Kashmiris would get freedom from India.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested the youth president of Jammu and Kashmir chapter of Indian National Congress, Uday Chib, in Jammu city during a demonstration against the police action on students of Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi and Aligarh Muslim University during recent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. A group of students affiliated with the National Students Union of India also staged a protest outside the Jammu University against the police atrocities on students in different parts of India.

