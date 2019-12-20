Court again seeks presence of Gilani, Malik in 21 years old case

Srinagar, December 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, for the fourth time, a local court has directed the jail authorities to present Muhammad Yasin Malik and other Hurriyat leaders in a 21-year-old fake case registered against them.

Several Hurriyat leaders including Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Wajahat Bashir Qureshi, Muhammad Siddiq Shah and Sheikh Aslam appeared before the court of 3rd Munsif Fozia Pal in Srinagar.

The APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, and JKLF chief, Muhammad Yasin Malik, could not be produced before the court as they are under illegal detention.

Indian police in 1998 had registered a case against a number of Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani and Muhammad Yasin Malik for organizing a march to the UN office in Sonawar.

The court, after hearing the arguments from the lawyers, Advocate GN Shaheen, Advocate Babar Qadri, Advocate Ajaz Ahmed Dar and Advocate Tahoor Mushtaq Pampori, once again issued production warrants to in charge of prisons including New Delhi’s Tihar Jail and Srinagar Central Jail where Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shahid-ul-Islam and others have been languishing.

The court directed prosecution to produce witnesses and also present all the accused including Syed Ali Gilani and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The court listed the case for next hearing on December 23.

Like this: Like Loading...