Health condition of Syed Ali Gilani is stable: APHC spokesman

Srinagar, December 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference spokesman has said that the health condition of Hurriyat Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, is stable as he is recovering after he suffered from severe chest infection.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that doctors performed several tests of the ailing leader in last few days. Syed Ali Gilani is recovering from chest disease and we appeal people to pray for his speedy recovery, he said.

The APHC Chairman was taken to a hospital in Srinagar on Wednesday when he complained of chest pain. He was relieved after check up and was diagnosed with chest infection.

Meanwhile, APHC leader, Molvi Bashir Ahmed, visited Syed Ali Gilani’s residence in Srinagar and inquired about his health. Later, in a statement he said that the continued house arrest of Syed Ali Gilani for the past over ten years had badly affected the health of the veteran leader. He appealed to the UN and world human rights organizations to mount pressure on India to allow Syed Ali Gilani to go abroad for medical treatment.

