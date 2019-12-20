JKPL leaders address public gatherings in IOK

Srinagar, December 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), under its mass contact campaign, today, organized public gatherings in different areas.

JKPL spokesman, Molvi Rafiq addressed a public gathering in Shopian, Secretary General, Nisar Ahmed in Pulwama, Manzoor Ahmed in Bijbehara and Aadil Farooq addressed a gathering in Islamabad town.

In their addresses, the JKPL leaders paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri people for their steadfastness against the Indian oppression. They said that the day was not far away when the Kashmiris would get freedom from Indian bondage.

Meanwhile, the JKPL’s mass contact committee in a statement issued in Srinagar said that after several decades India itself proved that the Two-Nation Theory of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was true and based on farsightedness. It said, what the Modi government is doing with the Muslims in India, today, cannot keep India united for long. The map of India is about to break into pieces, they mass contact campaign committee added.

Endorsing the 10-point programme given by Syed Ali Gilani to the people of occupied Kashmir, the committee said that it would make it a part of its mass contact campaign. Syed Ali Gilani’s message will be conveyed to every person in every house, it maintained.

The mass contact campaign committee deplored that the illegally detained party Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, like other Hurriyat leaders, was not being provided medical facility due to which his health condition was deteriorating day by day.

It reiterated the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the martyrs’ mission and take the ongoing liberation movement to its logical conclusion against all odds.

