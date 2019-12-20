Srinagar-Jammu highway again closed due to landslides

Srinagar, December 20 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Srinagar-Jammu highway, the only surface link of the Kashmir Valley with rest of the world, was again closed for traffic, today, following landslides in Ramban district of Jammu region.

An official said that traffic would hopefully be restored soon in case of fair weather. “The intending highway travellers should contact traffic control units before leaving for their destinations,” he added.

The highway was restored on Monday for one-side traffic, day after it was blocked following heavy snowfall in Kashmir and Jammu areas. However, after fresh landslides in Ramban area, it was again closed.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar-Leh highway and historic Mughal Road and Islamabad-Kishtwar roads remained closed for the 10th consecutive day on Friday due to accumulation of several feet of snow and slippery road conditions.

Like this: Like Loading...