UNGA adopts Pak resolution on foreign occupation

United Nations, Dec 20 (KMS): The UN General Assembly Wednesday stamped its approval on a Pakistan-sponsored resolution reaffirming the universal realization of the rights of all peoples, including those under colonial, foreign and alien domination, to self-determination as a fundamental condition for the effective guarantee and observance of human rights.

Adopted by consensus, the resolution, which was co-sponsored by 81 countries, calls on countries to immediately cease their foreign military intervention in and occupation of foreign countries and territories, as well as acts of repression, discrimination and maltreatment.

The text was recommended last month by the 193-member Assembly’s Third Committee, which deals with Social, humanitarian and cultural issues.

The experts say that on the basis of this resolution the legitimacy of the oppressed kashmiri people’s struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and for achieving their right to self-determination has been impliedly reestablished.

Moreover, the legitimacy of struggle of the people of Kashmir for the right to self-determination is upheld in several resolutions of the Security Council, in particular resolutions 47 of 1948, 80 of 1950 and 98 of 1952.

