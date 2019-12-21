BJP govt suppressing voice of students, youth: Sonia

New Delhi, December 21 (KMS): Amid raging anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests across India, Congress interim President, Sonia Gandhi has said that the ruling BJP government was using brute force to suppress the voice of students, youth and citizens.

Sonia Gandhi in an address to the people posted online by her party said, “The Congress party expresses its deep anguish and concern over the brute repression unleashed by the BJP government against the students, youth and citizens across India.”

She said that in a democracy people had the right to raise their voice against wrong decisions and policies of the government and register their concerns. “Equally it is the duty of the government to listen to the citizens and address their concerns. The BJP government has shown utter disregard for people’s voices and is using brute force to suppress dissent”, she added.

