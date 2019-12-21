‘CAA a conspiracy to target Muslim community in India’

Jammu, December 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, representatives of several social and political organizations held a meeting in Jammu.

The meeting presided over by APHC leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Mir Shahid Saleem, thoroughly discussed the situation arising out of the anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by the Indian parliament.

The participants strongly condemned the anti-minority, especially the anti-Muslim, Bill passed by the BJP government backed by communal forces and described it as a part of larger conspiracy to target the Muslim community in India.

They said that it was on the agenda of BJP and RSS to reduce Muslims to 2nd class citizens and render them politically weak by disenfranchise them. More than 200 million Muslims of India are not going to accept it and they shall fight back against the communal forces to their last drop of blood, they maintained.

They strongly condemned the police brutalities against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University, Darul Uloom Nadwat-ul-Ulama, Lukhnow, and several other universities.

The meeting was attended among others by Sheikh Abdul Rehman, I D Khajuria, Bilal Khan, Jameel Kazmi, Abdul Jabbar and Muhammad Shafi.

Meanwhile, APHC-AJK leader and the Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik, in a statement issued in Islamabad condemned the continued military siege in occupied Kashmir.

He said that the people of occupied Kashmir had been facing hardships since August 5, this year, when the Modi-led Indian communal government scrapped the special status of occupied Kashmir and placed the territory under military lockdown. He said that India was violating the ceasefire on the Line of Control to divert the world attention from its brutalities in occupied Kashmir.

Like this: Like Loading...