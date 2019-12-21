Delhi Gate violence: Police detain women, children at Darya Ganj station

New Delhi, Dec 21 (KMS): New Delhi Police in India has allegedly detained women and children in the aftermath of the violence which took place at Delhi gate in New Delhi.

According to several activists outside the police station, the cops have not allowed the parents of the detained children or lawyers to go inside the station, citing law and order situation.

A woman named Aamna was spotted looking for her son Akram.



Advocate and activist Dushyant, who is also at the Darya Ganj police station said that the police had stopped lawyers from entering Daryaganj police station and from finding out details of the detainees.

“Doctor confirms- 8 minors, aged about 14-15. Hands swollen. One with head injury sent to LNJP hospital. Kids shivering. Cops promised blankets 1 hour back (sic), ” the lawyer said in a later tweet.

Several protesters also alleged that several women and children had been injured during the lathicharge by the police.



The protests against the amended Citizenship Act turned violent in the evening as the protesters were on their way back from Jama Masjid. According to the police, the protesters were dispersing peacefully when a few reassembled near Delhi Gate.

