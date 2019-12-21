Jammu refugees hold meeting in Gujrawala

Gujranwala, December 21 (KMS): On the call of Convener of Jammu and Kashmir, Pir Panjal Civil Society, Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, a meeting of Jammu refugees residing in Gujranwala was held with Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain in chair.

The participants of the meeting were briefed about the recent masses contact campaign and its results by the high leadership of Jammu Muslim community.

Convener of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Civil Society, Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, informed the refugees that how the situation drastically changed after the Modi’s August 5 actions in occupied Kashmir. He said, in the present circumstances, there is also a heavy responsibility on the Pakistan-based refugees. “We all need to fulfill our duty, both collectively and individually,” he added.

The refugees residing in Gujranwala praised the recent masses contact campaign and stressed the need to arrange such programmes in every nook and corner of Pakistan to inform the new generation of 1947 and 1965 refugees about the sacrifices of Jammu.

Ghulam Rasool Lone, Master Lal Hussain Chaudhry, Abdul Rauf Zargar, Sardar Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Aslam Lone, Ishtiaq Jarral, Muhammad Rafique Mir and a large number of refugees hailing from Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu districts of occupied Kashmir attended the meeting. At the end of the meeting, glowing tributes were paid to Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas in connection with his death anniversary and collective prayers were offered for his departed soul.

Meanwhile, the Convener of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman Seerat Committee, Khawaja Naeem-ul-Hassan, in a statement in Islamabad said that the rising voice against the BJP government in India was actually the revenge of nature over the atrocities on the innocent people of occupied Kashmir. He said that it was the beginning and India would tore into many pieces.

