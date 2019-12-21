Kashmiris’ resolve to continue struggle reaffirmed

More difficulties for IOK people as harshest winter begins

Srinagar, December 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party led by illegally detained Shabbir Ahmed Shah has reaffirmed the Kashmiris’ unflinching resolve to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion, despite all odds.

The DFP at a meeting in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in occupied Kashmir. The participants of the meeting, chaired by the party General Secretary, Muhammad Abdullah Tari, demanded early settlement of the Kashmir dispute on the basis of the Kashmiris’ universally-accepted right to self-determination guaranteed by the UN. They deplored the silence of the world over Indian atrocities on the people of occupied Kashmir. The meeting also condemned the illegal detention of party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, and other Hurriyat leaders who have been languishing in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail for last over two years. The meeting also thanked Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia and China for raising voice in support of the besieged Kashmiris at the international level.

Meanwhile, as the situation in the Kashmir Valley remained grim on 139th consecutive day, the besieged people have more difficulties in store as the Chilai Kalan, the 40-day harshest winter period commenced, today.As per centuries-old practice, the people usually used to stock essential commodities for the winter season as the Kashmir Valley remains cut off from the rest of the world due to closure of Srinagar-Jammu Highway, the only surface link of the territory with the outside world. However, this year, they could not do so due to unrelenting lockdown.

Representatives of several social and political organizations at a meeting chaired by APHC leader, Mir Shahid Saleem, in Jammu strongly condemned the anti-minorities, especially the anti-Muslim, Citizenship Amendment Act passed by the Indian Parliament and described it as a part of larger conspiracy to target the Muslim community in India.

The Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Abdul Majeed Malik, in a statement issued in Islamabad condemned the continued military siege imposed by India in occupied Kashmir.

In Washington, a federal government funding package passed by the US House of Representatives and the Senate has urged the Indian government to reverse its course in occupied Kashmir.

