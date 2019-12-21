Protests continue in Tamil Nadu against CAA, NRC

Chennai, Dec 21 (KMS): Even as Tamil Nadu Police registered FIR against 600 protesters, including actor Siddharth, classical musician and Ramon Magsaysay award winner TM Krishna, thousands of people on Friday marched on the streets of the state in different districts over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Protests were witnessed in Vellore, Trichy, Coimbatore and Chennai with slogans being chanted not just in Tamil, but in English and Hindi too.

“It is time for us to step outside and voice our opinion against this fascist government. CAA is against the interest of certain communities in our country and this act goes against the fundamentals of our Constitution,” said a protester in Chennai.

Protests shouted slogans at the protest site as a large battalion of police officials stood on standby to ensure law and order the situation in the city.

The protesters were denied to stage a demonstration by the police in Chennai, said sources.

Cries of dissent against the ruling government in the state echoed as many expressed disenchantment over the newly-amended act.

“The Constitution gives us the right to protest. We will continue to protest till this draconian act is not taken back,” said another protester.

On the other hand, pro-CAA group led by BJP leaders also held demonstrations in the state.

The BJP while condemned the opposition parties in the state for propagating “false propaganda against the CAA”, reiterated that the act is for the welfare of the people.

BJP’s CP Radhakrishnan said, “This is an act to protect the welfare of the people. Is India a place where anyone can come, anyone can stay and anyone can become a citizen? DMK and its allies are trying to gain political gain out of this and are instigating the Muslims against CAA. The act is not against Muslims in our country.”

With protests intensifying across the state, the AIADMK government on Friday announced that all colleges will remain closed from today (Saturday) till January 2, taking into account Christmas, local body polls and new year.

Meanwhile, the DMK’s preparation for the rally on Dec 23, is in full swing. DMK chief MK Stalin has invited members from the film fraternity too to participate in the rally which is against the CAA and NRC.

