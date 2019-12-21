Struggle for right to self-determination to continue till success: DFP

Srinagar, December 21 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP) has expressed the Kashmiris’ unflinching resolve to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion, despite all odds.

The DFP at a meeting in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in occupied Kashmir. The meeting, chaired by the party General Secretary, Maulana Muhammad Abdullah Tari, was attended by the office bearers and the district presidents of the organization. The participants of the meeting reiterated the call for early settlement of the Kashmir dispute on the basis of the Kashmiris’ universally-accepted right to self-determination guaranteed by the United Nations.

The participants while referring to dire human rights situation in the Kashmir Valley noted that, “The besieged Kashmiris have been suffering badly due to the unrelenting military lockdown since August 5.Entire political leadership is in jails. Normal life remains affected and the suspension of means of communication, particularly the ban on internet, has plunged the occupied territory into a state of absolute crisis”. The meeting also condemned the illegal detention of party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, and other liberation leaders who have been languishing in Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail for last over two years.

The participants deplored that the international community was watching the terrible situation in occupied Kashmir silently. They said that world powers’ criminal silence over the simmering situation was akin to legitimatize the Indian state terrorism against the hapless people of the occupied territory. Referring to the messy situation that arose in the Kashmir Valley after the events of 5th August 2019, they said that the people of Kashmir had out-rightly rejected the illegal and forcible annexation and division of Kashmir. They said that Kashmiris who have offered matchless sacrifices during the past several decades would continue their struggle at all fronts unless they achieved their cherished goal of freedom from Indian occupation.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Muhammad Abdullah Tari, said, “Kashmiris have a glorious history of resistance and heroic tradition of resistance against the aggressors no matter how strong they were. The spirit of fighting against oppressors is in the Kashmiri peoples’ blood and this is the reason that they never accepted Indian dominance in the region.” He said that the ongoing struggle was in fact continuation of the historic movement that started way back in 1931. He reaffirmed the Kashmiris’ resolve to take the ongoing struggle to its logical end. He urged the world community to come forward in a big way and impress upon India to stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and lift the siege of the territory. He also appealed to the UN to discharge its legal and moral obligations towards settling the Kashmir dispute by granting the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination.

The meeting through a resolution thanked Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia and China for raising voice in support of the besieged Kashmiris at the international level. The meeting also expressed grave concern over the persecution of Muslims in India. It termed BJP government’s Hindu supremacist ideology as a threat to regional peace.

Like this: Like Loading...