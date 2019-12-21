US congressional bill urges India to reverse course in IOK

Washington, December 21 (KMS): A federal government funding package passed by the US House of Representatives and the Senate has urged the Indian government to reverse its course in occupied Kashmir.

India abrogated special status of occupied Kashmir and divided it into two union territories on August 5. Since then, the occupied Kashmir is under military lockdown.

“The bill (HR 1865) urges the Indian Government to reverse course in Kashmir,” Senator Chris Van Hollen said on the Senate floor as the Senators passed the appropriations bill for the year 2020.

The bill is mostly focused on domestic policy but it also has some foreign policy elements including India.

Like this: Like Loading...