JI activist dies in Allahabad jail

Srinagar, December 22 (KMS): An activist of Jamat-e-Islamia IOK who was arrested in July this year and was shifted to Allahabad Jail, died due to illness, his family members told.

The deceased, who was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) in July and shifted to Allahabad Jail, died on Friday night. He was identified as Ghulam Mohammad Bhat (65) son of Mohammad Sultan Bhat of Kulangam, Handwara.

A family member of the deceased told over phone that Bhat was arrested on July 10 by Police Post Chogal and then shifted to Police Station Mattan, Islamabad. “Two days later, he was shifted to Allahabad Jail. On Saturday, we were informed by the police about his death,” he said and added family has gone to Allahabad to receive the body of the deceased.

Bhat had been arrested during 2016 unrest under PSA and remained in detention for more than six months. Bhat is survived by his old aged wife, two sons and two daughters.

