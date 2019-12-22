Mood in Kashmir favours ‘suicide vests’, says Sinha-led group

New Delhi, December 22 (KMS): People in occupied Kashmir now think that protests and civil disobedience will make no difference to the Indian government, Outlook quoted a report by Yashwant Sinha-led Concerned Citizens Group (CCG), which has visited the Valley twice after the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status.

Outlook quoted the report as saying, “So they are asking: What should be done which would make a difference? The prevalence of such questions may in fact be preparing the ground for a new phase of militancy.”

On August 5, 2019, the Narendra Modi government revoked the special status of Kashmir and divided it into two Union Territories amid communications blockade, clampdown and arrests of thousands of people.

The first visit to assess the mood of the people of the Kashmir Valley was undertaken on September 17 when four members of the group – Yashwant Sinha, Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Kapil Kak, Sushobha Barve and Bharat Bhushan – visited the Valley. The fifth member of the group Wajahat Habibullah was already in Srinagar. On the first visit, Sinha was not allowed to step out of Srinagar and was deported to Delhi the same day. The second visit of the group took place from November 22 to 26.

In their long report about the situation in the territory, the group says, “Kashmiris say the Indian state is on an ideological high.” The report points out that through its actions and pronouncements, the Indian government is encouraging and provoking militancy in Kashmir as the champions of militancy say that they have been proven right.

It says that approval of militancy is going up at a time when Pakistan is not interested in promoting an armed struggle in Kashmir, caught up as it is in compliance with FATF (Financial Action Task Force) guidelines on preventing money laundering and financing.

“The mood here is for suicide vests. Even members of elite families want to join the militancy. They say now they can expect nothing from India as it can give them nothing,” the report says quoting their Kashmiri interlocutors, who have not been named.

