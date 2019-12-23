Normal life remains crippled in IOK

Anti-India, pro-freedom posters in IOK

Srinagar, December 23 (KMS): In occupied Kashmir, normal life remains crippled in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region due to continued military siege and lockdown on the 141st consecutive day, today.

Restrictions imposed under Section 144 and continued suspension of prepaid mobile phone, text messaging and internet services have made the life of Kashmiri people a hell. A leading local traders’ group, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in its report revealed that over 100,000 jobs had been shed due to ban on Internet. Losing online access has also affected the healthcare sector, cutting off the ability of patients and doctors to conduct consultations.

Anti-India and pro-freedom banners and posters were witnessed at many places in the Kashmir valley. These were displayed on behalf of Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum. The protests were held in Pulwama, Kulgam, Shopian and Islamabad districts against the steps taken by India particularly in the wake of 5th August action.

Two Indian policemen were critically injured in an attack at Simna Colony in Kishtwar town. Indian troops arrested two youth during cordon and search operations in Sopore and Tral towns.

Meanwhile, representatives of several social and political organizations held a meeting in Jammu to discuss the situation arising out of the anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment Act passed by Indian parliament recently. The meeting was chaired by Hurriyat leader, Mir Shahid Saleem. The participants strongly condemned the citizenship law and described it as a part of larger conspiracy to target the Muslim community.

A seminar was organised in New Delhi to make the Indian civil society feel the pain and sufferings of the besieged people of Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from representatives from occupied Kashmir, a large number of socio-political activists, writers, thinkers and human rights activists attended the event.

Amid strong protest demonstrations held in length and breadth of India against the controversial anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment Act, Delhi government has made all arrangements to set up detention centres for the so-called immigrants. One such centre has been set up in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka state. It is believed that Indian Muslims on the pretext of being refugees would be detained and put in these centres.

