‘Role of Jammu in resolution of Kashmir’ conference in Gujranwala

Gujranwala, December 23 (KMS): A conference on “The role of Jammu in the resolution of Kashmir dispute” was organized by Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, the convener of the Jammu and Kashmir Peerpanjal Civil Society, in collaboration with the Hurriyat leaders in Gujranwala.

The participants of the conference said that Kashmir dispute was passing through a critical phase in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. They said that India was confiscating the properties of the Kashmiris who are migrating towards Azad Kashmir. They said that the identity of Jammu and Kashmir was at stake due to the steps taken by India.

The speakers reiterated that the Kashmiris would never accept any imposed solution except a settlement as per UN resolutions. The participants expressed their determination that the refugees would continue to play their role till the attainment of the right to self-determination.

Hurriyat leaders Mohammad Hussain Khatteeb, Dr. Zahid Ghani Dar, Mahmud Akhtar Qureshi, Ali Hasnain Naqvi and other political and social figures participated in the meeting.

Besides others, the conference was addressed by Subaidar Ghulam Rasool Lone, Nisar Baig, Ilyas Aadil, Manzoor Hussain Janjua, Malik Muhammad Azad, Malik Mushtaq Noori, Sardar Muhammad Azeem, Mirza Khaleel, Abdul Rauf Zargar, Malik Binyamin, Master Lal Hussain, Chaudhry Muhammad Hussain, Aslam Lone, Subedar Karamat, Mirza Shakeel, Malik Shahbaz, Malik Sabir and Malik Zahid.

