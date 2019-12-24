2-day int’l conference on Kashmir starts at NUML

Islamabad, Dec 24 (KMS): Two-day international conference on Kashmir titled “From Gardens to Graves: Kashmir in Resolutions and Solutions” started at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML). The conference was organised by the Department of International Relations, Faculty of Social Sciences (NUML) in collaboration with Sophy’s Forum Faculty of Languages, NUML. The President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood was the chief guest on the inaugural session while Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar, Director General NUML Brig Muhammad Ibrahim, speakers from UK, USA, Turkey and occupied Kashmir, guests, speakers, faculty members and students also attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Masood said that war for Kashmir is war for Pakistan and independence of Kashmir is pivotal for the survival of Pakistan. He said that fascist Indian regime should reverse the actions taken on August 5, 2019 and United Nations must admit that Kashmir is not a bilateral issue but an international dispute. He said that Indian fascist regime was trying to manipulate right of self-determination. Fighting for independence cannot be called terrorism but having 9 million army in Indian occupied Kashmir is certainly an act of terrorism. He said that people of Pakistan should remain clear as people of Kashmir wanted to join Pakistan. He also praised the sacrifices of Kashmiri leaders like Burhan Wani, Maqbool Butt, Yasin Malik, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and others. He criticised international community for not opening their lips over the brutality of Indian army just because of some economic benefits perhaps. He thanked China, Turkey, Iran, Malaysia, Finland, and Germany for supporting Kashmir and Kashmiri people on international forums.

At the end, Rector NUML Major General (Retd) Muhammad Jaffar expressed his grave concerns over the silence of United Nations on its own resolution about Kashmir and hoped that someday the sacrifices of Kashmiri people will get UN attention.

He presented the historical and current overview of the situation in the Valley and said that Pakistan will support Kashmir at every forum. He thanked chief guest Masood and other guests for attending this conference.

