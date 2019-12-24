Army Chief says no compromise over Kashmir during LoC visit

Rawalpindi, Dec 24 (KMS): Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa reiterated on Monday that there will be no compromise over Kashmir no matter the cost, according to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.

According to a tweet by DG ISPR, the army chief visited the Line of Control, where he also spoke to the troops deployed on duty.

The COAS said that Pakistan’s quest for peace should not be mistaken as weakness.“There will never be a compromise on Kashmir whatever the cost. We are capable & fully prepared to thwart any misadventure/aggression for defence of our motherland,” the army chief was quoted as saying by the DG ISPR.

COAS visited LOC, CMH Mzd. “Our quest for peace must never be misconstrued as weakness. There will never be a compromise on Kashmir whatever the cost. We are capable & fully prepared to thwart any misadventure/aggression for defence of our motherland”, COAS. pic.twitter.com/R0vUCzYD0q — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 23, 2019

He also visited the Combined Military Hospital, Muzaffarabad, where he met those injured in unprovoked Indian shelling from across the border.

On Dec 19, two civilians were martyred and two others were injured as India resorted to unprovoked shelling across the LoC.

Like this: Like Loading...