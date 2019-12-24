Tributes paid to JI IOK martyred leader

Islamabad, December 24 (KMS): APHC AJK leaders Mehmood Ahmad Saghar, Syed Aijaz Rehmani and Pervez Ahmad Shah have paid rich tributes to the martyred leader of Jamaat-e-Islami occupied Kashmir, Ghulam Ahmad Butt, at Allahabad jail in Uttar Pradesh, India.

Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party’s Vice President Mehmood Ahmad Saghar in a statement said that the killing of the political activist was the worst kind of state terrorism. He maintained that that the Kashmiri people were facing such tyranny from last three decades.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League Vice Chairman, Syed Aijaz Rahmani said that subjecting Kashmiri political prisoners to mental and physical torture was the predetermined policy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Home Minister Amit Shah. Paying tribute to Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Aijaz Rehmani said that Butt was a man of great intellect and justice.

Democratic Political Movement Vice Chairman, Advocate Pervez Ahmad Shah in his statement while paying rich tributes to the martyred leader said that India would not succeed in breaking the Kashmiris’ resolve for freedom through such killings.

